Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $4.50 on Top Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.50 or 0.00013131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00047989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00134120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00166775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,343.65 or 1.00289608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.62 or 0.00959635 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

