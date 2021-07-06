SHIELD (XSH) Trading 32.4% Lower Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $104,819.62 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,081.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.80 or 0.06774283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $506.25 or 0.01485390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00405445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00159156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.09 or 0.00651625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.00410760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.00340215 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

