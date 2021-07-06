Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.50

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and traded as low as $42.30. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 32,000 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

