Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,918.00

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1,918.00 and last traded at C$1,909.39, with a volume of 153348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,814.18.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shopify to C$2,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1,544.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.05. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80.

In related news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total transaction of C$291,093.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,610,376.91. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,587.17.

Shopify Company Profile (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

