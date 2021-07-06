Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for See results about (LON:J)

See results about (LON:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded See results about to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on See results about from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on See results about from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on See results about from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. See results about presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333.83 ($4.36).

