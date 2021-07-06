Shore Capital Reiterates “No Recommendation” Rating for Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington (LON:WIL)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON WIL traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 216 ($2.82). 352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,073. Wilmington has a 12-month low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 224 ($2.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.15 million and a P/E ratio of 32.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.59.

In other news, insider Helen Sachdev bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £4,227.62 ($5,523.41).

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

