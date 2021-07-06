Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.94

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Showa Denko K.K. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18.

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; organic chemicals comprising acetaldehyde, acetic acid, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, and allyl ester resin; and polypropylene.

