SiaCashCoin (SCC) Market Capitalization Tops $85,238.22

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. SiaCashCoin has a market capitalization of $85,238.22 and $457.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SiaCashCoin has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One SiaCashCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SiaCashCoin Coin Profile

SiaCashCoin (SCC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,734,693,829 coins. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SiaCashCoin’s official website is www.SiaCashCoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

