Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) PT Raised to GBX 4,200 at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

