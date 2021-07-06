Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 211,786 shares.The stock last traded at $18.95 and had previously closed at $18.82.

Several research firms recently commented on SWIR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

