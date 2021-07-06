Signature Chain Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $977.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00057329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.56 or 0.00970282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.33 or 0.08756883 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

