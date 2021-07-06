Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s share price fell 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.24. 4,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 130,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBTX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silverback Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.85.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,377,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,657,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after purchasing an additional 829,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.