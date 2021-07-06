SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Declares Dividend of $0.60

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40.

NASDAQ SSNT opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. SilverSun Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $71,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 207,500 shares of company stock worth $1,545,650 over the last 90 days. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 556.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of SilverSun Technologies worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.