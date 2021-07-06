Simple Software Solutions Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $138,889.54 and $14.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,898,214 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

