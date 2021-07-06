SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.92 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $191.00 million and $4.92 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00058852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.00929727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045879 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

AGIX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.