SKALE Network Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $236.34 million and $48.00 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00058303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.00929717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00044703 BTC.

SKALE Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

