Skycoin Price Reaches $0.86 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $18.02 million and approximately $491,125.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00134754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00166063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,988.48 or 1.00200403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.22 or 0.00952883 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

