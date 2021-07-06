Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 10,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000. F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $191.32 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.22. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.