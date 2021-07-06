Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim Sells 1,925 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $85,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15.

Shares of WORK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,656,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,951. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 319.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,442 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,203 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,890,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 3,005.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

