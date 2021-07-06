Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Insider Tamar Yehoshua Sells 49,082 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $2,173,841.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WORK traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,656,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,951. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in Slack Technologies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,914,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,412,000 after buying an additional 1,101,155 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.