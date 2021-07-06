Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Sells $120,734.54 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,582.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:WORK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,656,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,951. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 410,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 751.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 160,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

