SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

SLM stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 58,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,829. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

