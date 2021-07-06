SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) vs. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHF) Critical Contrast

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get SLR Investment alerts:

This table compares SLR Investment and Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $121.75 million 6.66 $15.45 million $1.40 13.71 Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund.

Dividends

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. SLR Investment pays out 117.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 90.14% 6.90% 3.02% Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SLR Investment and Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 0 2 3 0 2.60 Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment presently has a consensus price target of $19.05, indicating a potential downside of 0.73%. Given SLR Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of SLR Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S. territories and possessions, political subdivisions, agencies and public authorities. The fund seeks to invest in investment grade debt securities rated in one of the four highest rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Lehman Brothers Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. was formed on November 28, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.