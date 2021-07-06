SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.35 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.08.

NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.48. 31,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,704. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

