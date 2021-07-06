SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.34 million.SMART Global also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.450-$1.750 EPS.

SGH stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,326. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGH. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SMART Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.08.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.