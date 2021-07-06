SmartCredit Token Price Tops $1.83 on Top Exchanges (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00005350 BTC on exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $361,576.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00133699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00167650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.74 or 1.00163518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.33 or 0.00956557 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io

Buying and Selling SmartCredit Token

