Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 7,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $503,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $486,450.00.

Smartsheet stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.10. 1,214,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,486. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,838.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 245,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

