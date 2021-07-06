Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,624 ($21.22). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,613.50 ($21.08), with a volume of 214,998 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,582.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86.
About Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
