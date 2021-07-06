Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,995,814 shares of company stock worth $246,878,968.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

