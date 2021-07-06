Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan Sells 25,563 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total transaction of $6,096,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $6,129,751.77.

On Monday, May 3rd, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total transaction of $5,776,726.74.

Shares of SNOW traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.05. 1,980,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.91. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Snowflake by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.82.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

