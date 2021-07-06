SnowGem (XSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002048 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 194.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

