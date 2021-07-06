So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) were down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 8,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 491,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

SY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SY. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in So-Young International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

