Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.01. Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 800 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.4432 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

