SOLVE Price Tops $0.0548 on Top Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $20.69 million and approximately $228,223.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,317,972 coins. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

