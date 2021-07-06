SONM [old] Hits Market Cap of $58.81 Million (SNM)

SONM [old] (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, SONM [old] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SONM [old] coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. SONM [old] has a market capitalization of $58.81 million and approximately $142,976.00 worth of SONM [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00058572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00921430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045615 BTC.

SONM [old] Coin Profile

SONM [old] (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM [old]’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM [old]’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM [old] Coin Trading

