Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SON opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

SON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

