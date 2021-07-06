Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) and Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) and Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Sony Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genasys has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sony Group and Genasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony Group 13.02% 21.70% 4.55% Genasys 23.40% 8.54% 6.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sony Group and Genasys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony Group $84.90 billion 1.46 $11.01 billion $8.84 11.50 Genasys $43.01 million 4.45 $11.87 million $0.18 31.39

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Genasys. Sony Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genasys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sony Group and Genasys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Genasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Genasys has a consensus target price of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 31.27%. Given Genasys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genasys is more favorable than Sony Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Sony Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Genasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Genasys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genasys beats Sony Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks, and post-production facilities. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more.

