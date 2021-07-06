South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 451.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 26.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of South State during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of South State by 163.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 65,804 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 19.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 143,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 158.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

SSB stock opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.09. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.