Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.74. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,974,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,554 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after buying an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,081,018 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

