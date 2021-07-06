SparkPoint (SRK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.64 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a market cap of $33.87 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00057838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.97 or 0.00921234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045292 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,134,396,263 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

