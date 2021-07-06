SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $121.44. 56,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,714. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.60. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.62 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

