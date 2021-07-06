Spectiv Price Reaches $0.0001 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.67 or 0.00927216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00046030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

