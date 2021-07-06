Spectrum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $25,549.55 and $2,109.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00405807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

