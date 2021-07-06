SPINDLE (SPD) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $295,375.84 and $173.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,129.03 or 1.00144471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.32 or 0.01409392 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00411684 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00394523 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005974 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005064 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars.

