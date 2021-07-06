Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $180.55

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $180.55 and last traded at $180.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.