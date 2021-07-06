Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 2,550 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $302,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $230,040.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $165,404.64.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $231,640.00.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.57. 379,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,361. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

