Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 5,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $441,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $108,399.96.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99.
- On Monday, April 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $77,587.38.
SPT stock traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.57. 379,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,361. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.
SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
Read More: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.