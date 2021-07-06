Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 5,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $441,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $108,399.96.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99.

On Monday, April 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $77,587.38.

SPT stock traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.57. 379,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,361. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

