Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,375 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

