SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of SPX worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX stock opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

