Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,046 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.24% of Square worth $247,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $241.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.14 and a 52-week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,159,093 shares of company stock valued at $270,500,132. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.08.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

